- Delhi Police Detain Anti-SIR Protesters as March Towards Election Commission Headquarters Is Halted
- Telangana to host Khelo India Games in December: Minister Vakiti Srihari
- Jagan seeks appointment of amicus curiae to supervise local body polls in Andhra
- MP Congress questions Rs 575 Cr aircraft purchase by Mohan Yadav govt amid debt burden; seeks cost details
- YS Jagan addresses on local body elections, alleges YSRCP being obstructed
- India has recovered over 650 stolen ancient statues in 12 years: PM Modi
- Tirupati MP seeks removal of DIG, two SPs from Civic Poll duty
- Prabhas Birthday Special: Fauzi Poster Unveils His Mysterious Military Look
When Abhishek & Shweta revealed who was the most active on Bachchan family WhatsApp group
In Short
When host Karan asked them about their WhatsApp family group, Abhishek and Shweta shared that their mother, politician and actress Jaya Bachchan, is the most active amongst all, on the platform.
Mumbai: During their appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, 'Koffee With Karan' once Bachchan siblings, Abhishek and Shweta revealed what their family is like on WhatsApp group.
When host Karan asked them about their WhatsApp family group, Abhishek and Shweta shared that their mother, politician and actress Jaya Bachchan, is the most active amongst all, on the platform.
They added that she sends them sentimental and emotional videos every morning.
The siblings also shared that dad Amitabh Bachchan is extremely active on Twitter, which is also evident from his frequent blogs; however, when it comes to WhatsApp, the legendary actor mostly stays out of action.
Abhishek said that Big B has to be notified via SMS, and only then, he will read the message sent to him on WhatsApp. Aishwarya Rai is also mostly inactive on the platform, just like Big B. "Takes ages to reply to calls or texts," revealed Abhishek.
They also added that, as a rule of the family, all the members of the Bachchan family are expected to mention on the WhatsApp group when they board a flight or when they land.
Remembering a funny incident, Abhishek revealed that once Jaya Bachchan had sent a message in the afternoon saying that she had landed and reached home. However, out of habit, Big B saw the message later in the day and wrote, "have a safe flight," when she was already in the house.
The episode featuring Abhishek and Shweta had a lot of such fun moments.
One of them was when Abhishek revealed who he is more scared of - his wife Aishwarya, or mother Jaya Bachchan. Karan asked Abhishek, "Who are you more scared of, your wife or your mother?", to which Abhishek replied, "My mother." However, Shweta interjected, saying, "Wife," prompting Abhishek to tell her, "It’s my rapid fire, be quiet."
When Abhishek & Shweta revealed who was the most active on Bachchan family WhatsApp group
Terrorism, security issues discussed during EAM Jaishankar's Azerbaijan visit: MEA
Ceiling Collapses at Mahabubabad District Hospital; Major Mishap Averted
When Akshaye Khanna revealed he is not an 'introvert by choice'
CM Adhikari announces Rs 342 crore special package for tribal community in Bengal's Jhargram
Congress infighting behind sting operation, alleges Kumaraswamy (LD)
YS Jagan: SEC Undermining Supreme Court Directives
MP LoP Singhar questions SIR; accuses BJP of dismissing protesters as 'mob'
If Congress had not existed, India would not have been able to get a democratic system: Karnataka CM
DK Shivakumar Alleges Sting Operation Attempt Using Meta Glasses, Says Kerala CM Was Also Targeted