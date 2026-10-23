When Abhishek & Shweta revealed who was the most active on Bachchan family WhatsApp group

Mumbai: During their appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, 'Koffee With Karan' once Bachchan siblings, Abhishek and Shweta revealed what their family is like on WhatsApp group.

When host Karan asked them about their WhatsApp family group, Abhishek and Shweta shared that their mother, politician and actress Jaya Bachchan, is the most active amongst all, on the platform.

They added that she sends them sentimental and emotional videos every morning.

The siblings also shared that dad Amitabh Bachchan is extremely active on Twitter, which is also evident from his frequent blogs; however, when it comes to WhatsApp, the legendary actor mostly stays out of action.

Abhishek said that Big B has to be notified via SMS, and only then, he will read the message sent to him on WhatsApp. Aishwarya Rai is also mostly inactive on the platform, just like Big B. "Takes ages to reply to calls or texts," revealed Abhishek.

They also added that, as a rule of the family, all the members of the Bachchan family are expected to mention on the WhatsApp group when they board a flight or when they land.

Remembering a funny incident, Abhishek revealed that once Jaya Bachchan had sent a message in the afternoon saying that she had landed and reached home. However, out of habit, Big B saw the message later in the day and wrote, "have a safe flight," when she was already in the house.

The episode featuring Abhishek and Shweta had a lot of such fun moments.

One of them was when Abhishek revealed who he is more scared of - his wife Aishwarya, or mother Jaya Bachchan. Karan asked Abhishek, "Who are you more scared of, your wife or your mother?", to which Abhishek replied, "My mother." However, Shweta interjected, saying, "Wife," prompting Abhishek to tell her, "It’s my rapid fire, be quiet."



