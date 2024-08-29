Renowned Telugu Lyricist Nadiminti Narasinga Rao Passes Away

Nadiminti Narasinga Rao, the celebrated lyricist whose work profoundly influenced Telugu cinema and television, has passed away at the age of 72. He died today while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad, after battling a serious illness for the past few days.

Narasinga Rao's exceptional contributions to Telugu film and television include memorable dialogues and lyrics for films such as ‘Gulabi,’ directed by Krishna Vamsi, and ‘Anaganaga Oka Roju,’ directed by Ram Gopal Varma. His work in these films was instrumental in their success, earning him significant recognition and respect within the industry.

Before his foray into cinema, Narasinga Rao gained acclaim through his work in theater, notably with the play ‘Bommalata.’ His talent also extended to television, where he wrote for popular serials including Tenali Ramakrishna on Doordarshan and Antarangalu on ETV, among others. His impactful dialogue writing continued to resonate with audiences and remain a highlight of his career.

Despite having stepped away from the industry in recent years, Narasingrao’s legacy endured through his influential work. His passing has elicited heartfelt tributes from Tollywood celebrities and TV serial stars, who have expressed their sorrow and acknowledged the significant void left by his departure.

Narasinga Rao is survived by his wife and daughter. As the industry reflects on his remarkable career, his contributions as a lyricist and dialogue writer will be fondly remembered and celebrated.