RP Patnaik releases multilingual Hanuman Chalisa

In a spiritually uplifting and musically rich moment, acclaimed music director and singer RP Patnaik unveiled his powerful rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa under the divine guidance of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji. The launch took place at the Hanuman Temple in McKinney, Texas—the largest Hanuman temple in the United States, located near Dallas.

Originally penned in the 16th century by Sri Goswami Tulsidas in the Awadhi language, the Hanuman Chalisa continues to be a devotional mainstay for millions. RP Patnaik’s version brings a unique and modern spiritual experience, blending devotional fervour with cinematic visuals and multilingual accessibility. The Chalisa is presented with sing-along visuals in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and English, making it accessible to a global audience and enabling devotees from diverse backgrounds to connect through prayer.

Reflecting on the project, Patnaik shared, “Singing and composing the Hanuman Chalisa was a divine journey. The energy of Hanuman is immeasurable, and listening to this rendition will surely bring a powerful spiritual experience.”

Raghuram Bolisetti, the executive producer, stressed the team’s commitment to making the Chalisa immersive and relevant for modern audiences. Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, after personally listening to the composition, noted that this version would deeply resonate with today's youth and guide them on a path toward spirituality. Sri Prakash Rao, founder of the Hanuman Temple, was also present for the auspicious release.