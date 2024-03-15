  • Menu
Rubina Dilaik's 'perfect day' is all about coffee, cheesecake

The 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik on Friday shared a sneak peek into her weekend vibe, and it is nothing but delicious, as it is all about coffee and cheesecake.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina, who has 9.6 million followers shared a Reel video, wherein we can see her sipping on to hot coffee, and a slice of KitKat cheese cake. The tagline of the video is "My perfect day looks like..."

Rubina, who is known for her work in 'Chotti Bahu' is wearing a beige-coloured cotton shirt. Her hair is tied in a ponytail, and she opted for green framed sunglasses.

The video is captioned as: "#weekend #vibe".

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Rubina and her actor husband Abhinav Shukla had recently celebrated three months of their twin daughters – Jeeva and Edhaa.

She was last seen in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'.

