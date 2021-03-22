Salaga Release: Duniya Vijay Angry Over 50pc Theatre Occupancy Proposal

Much awaited Kannada movie 'Salaga" is all set to release in theatres on April 15. The team of this movie is planning to conduct the movie's pre-release function at Hosapete on April 10. The movie is directed by Vijay and is bankrolled by K P Srikanth.

This is the first ever directorial movie by actor Duniya Vijay. Sanjana Anand will be playing the female lead opposite Duniya Vijay in the movie. The music for the movie has been composed by Charan Raj.

Salaga, starring Duniya Vijay, is set in the backdrop of underworld. The Kannada flick has created a lot of expectations among Duniya Vijay fans. Dolly Dhananjay will be seen as a police officer in the movie. The songs Suri Anna... and the title song of the movie Salaga together with teaser has gained lot of popularity. The film has generated a lot of buzz on social media.



Meanwhile, a technical committee has suggested that the government switch back to fifty percent occupancy in theatres in view of the spreading of Coronavirus again, which has been vehemently opposed by Duniya Vijay who said that the film industry would be in doldrums in case such restrictions are imposed.

On the other hand, Kichcha Sudeep starrer "Kotigobba 3" will also be released in theatres on April 23 and the pre-release function of this movie will be held in Chitradurga on April 20.