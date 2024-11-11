Live
Just In
Samantha expresses her desire for motherhood
Samantha is winning hearts with her latest performance in the much-talked-about series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, which premiered on November 7. The series also stars Varun Dhawan in a lead role and has been receiving a positive response from viewers. In the show, Samantha plays the character of a mother to Nadia Sinh, portrayed by young actress Kashvi Majmundar. The on-screen bond between Samantha and Kashvi has been a highlight, garnering praise for its authenticity and warmth.
During a recent interview, Samantha was asked about her touching chemistry with Kashvi and whether it evoked her own maternal instincts. In a heartfelt response, Samantha shared that she still dreams of becoming a mother someday, adding that it’s never too late to embrace motherhood.
Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017. However, the couple parted ways in 2021. Since their split, Samantha has been focusing on her career, while Naga Chaitanya has moved on.