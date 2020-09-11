All Eyes On Pogaru, Roberrt As Karnataka Theatres Gear Up To Open

Sandalwood movie buffs are most likely to get the long-awaited good news about the reopening of Theatres throughout Karnataka state soon.

It is a known fact that theatres have remained closed for the past six months due to Coronavirus pandemic and was among the measures to prevent the spread of the infection.

But now, there is every probability of the opening of theatres on October 1. This was conveyed by the President of Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce Jayaraj who was speaking to the press.

There are several movies awaiting release and some of them have been already released via OTT platforms. Film producers and Artists had pleaded with the governmet several times to allow the opening of theatres along with the imposition of Covid rules and norms. On Wednesday also, the office bearers of the film chamber of commerce and a few dignitaries had discussed about this matter with honourable chief minister of Karnataka Yedeyurappa.

So, if all goes well theatres will be back with a bang in Karnataka and perhaps the state could be the first state to make this movie. Should that happen then it would ge interesting to watch which movie will first hit the big screens.

There are three most anticipated movies waiting to release in theaters. Despite pressure from the OTT platforms the filmmakers of these movies have decided to wait for the theatres to open up to have a grand release. Among those are Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru, Darshan's Roberrt and of course Yash's big ticket movie KGF Chapter 2.