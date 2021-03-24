Ban YouTube Channels From Reviewing Kannada Movies: Aditya 

Sandalwood actor Aditya, the son of famous Kannada director Rajendra Singh Babu is upset about the comments made on Youtube by certain section of people about his movie "Munduvareda Adhyaya" which was released on March 19.

While some cine lovers have expressed their views as usual about this movie some YouTubers have indiscriminately stated some negative reviews about this movie. Aditya and "Munduvareda Adhyaya" team have lodged a complaint with the Film Chamber regarding this matter.

Speaking on this matter, Aditya said that targeting Kannada movies, some section of people are giving negative reviews for his movie on YouTube. "What credentials do these people who are commenting on YouTube have? These people are not journalists. They are involved in mafia sitting in front of the camera. Sandalwood is in great crisis due to Corona effect. Just now, theatres have started exhibiting movies. In such a situation Kannada people themselves are speaking against Kannada movies," thus stated an enraged Aditya.

Further, he said "We have lodged a complaint with the Film Chamber regarding this matter against these YouTubers. Henceforth, nobody should dare to comment on Kannada movies. A rule must be imposed to forbid Youtubers from reviewing cinemas. This must be controlled. Whoever talks ill about Kannada movies must be fined and punished," said Aditya who is pained by the state of affairs on social media.

As expected Aditya is being trolled for his comments on social media. Currently Aditya is busy working in "Master" and Ravi Srivatsa's untitled movie.