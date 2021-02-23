Brahmins Demand Apology From Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru Makers

Sandalwood actor Dhruva Sarja's latest outing 'Pogaru' which got released recently has run nto a controversy. A Brahmin community forum in Karnataka, seems to be furious with the makers of this movie.

Many people have criticized the movie for demeaning the Brahmin community. They have stated that the approach towards the community is a classic example of low class creative taste of the director.

The Karnataka state Brahmin development board has warned that if the scenes of humiliating Brahmins in Dhruva Sarja movie Pogaru is not removed they would lodge a complaint besides staging strong protests throughout the state. An open warning letter in this regard has gone viral on social media. "We condemn the way some scenes are shot demeaning the Brahmins community in the recently released movie "Pogaru". If they think that Brahmins won't retort in this regard, it is a false notion. Hence I strongly object and ask the director to remove those demeaning scenes," thus has stated the president H S Sachidananda Murthy of Brahmins development board of Karnataka.

"If those objectionable scenes are not removed by Tuesday 23 February, we will lodge a complaint with the film chamber of commerce , and we will conduct strong protests throughout Karnataka," thus has warned Sachidananda Murthy. In this movie, one can see the protaganist placing his leg with his boots on the shoulders of a Brahmin who's busy conducting homam. Then he kidnaps an aged Brahmin. There are dialogues condemning the Brahmin profession. This has raised the eyebrows of Brahmins.

In the movie, the heroine belongs to a Brahmin community. The hero rushes into her house and quarrels with her relatives. He speaks in a Satirical language with them and making a mockery of their community. Bullet Prakash and Kuri Prathap who play characters belonging to Brahmin community in this movie are portrayed as mugs.