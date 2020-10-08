Chance To Act In Puneeth Rajkumar Movie: How And Where To Apply

Here's your chance to act in Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar movie. The Kannada actor has proved himself not only to be a good actor but also recently turned producer through his PRK Production.

The star who owns his own production unit is providing opportunities to new and talented artists. He has also delivered some good movies and the movie "Kavalu Dari" is one of them.

Puneeth who himself is a most sought after star is now in search of new talent for his new movie which is titled "Family Pack". The movie will be produced under his PRK productions banner.

How To Apply To Act In Puneeth Rajkumar Movie

Puneeth Rajkumar says anybody between the age of 18 and 50 can take a one minute video portraying his or her talent and send it to the production team via email. The team will select a suitable candidate.

The video should be accompanied by the candidate's name, age, and mobile number and should reach the team before October 10 via email.

Currently, the PRK Production team is producing two movies. One is by the name family pack in which Likith will be in the lead role and the the movie will be directed by Arjun Kumar.

The other movie O2 will have a totally different story line. Now, the Sandalwood power star is busy with the shooting of this movie "Yuva Ratna" in Goa.