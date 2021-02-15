Converting To Islam Was My Personal Decision: Sanjjanaa Galrani

Sandalwood actress Sanjjanaa Galrani who was jailed in connection with a drug peddling case is out on bail now. The actor who was far away from the media glare and remained inaccessible to people has spoken to an English magazine.

The actress has spoken about many aspects of her personal life like marriage, converting to other religions, hardships she underwent, and her future plans. "I am aware that my future path of life will be tough. I will face all the problems that I encounter with love and smile. I have faith in the Judiciary and I will be victorious," said Sanjjanaa.

There was a lot of speculation about her marriage when she was in jail and a few pictures had even gone viral. Sanjjanaa who has spoken about this has admitted that she is engaged. "Yes, I have got engaged. The engagement was a low key affair during the lockdown period. This could not be conveyed to my friends and relatives. We will get married soon. But it will not be a grand affair. Instead, it will happen in one of the charitable societies. We will serve the needy and celebrate our marriage," says the Kannada actress.

The actor has been engaged to a doctor by the name Dr Azeez Pasha. "I am focussing on spirituality. I have been studying about Namaz over the past few months. I believe in Karma and God. I respect all religions equally. Converting to Islam was my personal decision. I don't like my decision about this to be politicised or criticized," she said.

"I have a few Kannada and Tamil movies in hand. Hence I have to fulfill those commitments. Later, I will be acting in a Hindi web series. I have one more offer for a movie. Besides, I want to be active on social media," Sanjjanaa told the English daily on her future plans.