Dinesh Baboo's Kasthuri Nivasa Not Remake Of Dr. Rajkumar Classic 

Noted sandalwood director Dinesh Baboo is all set to direct his fiftieth movie. Incidentally, the title chosen is that of Annavru Dr Rajkumar's most talked about Kannada classic ' Kasturi Nivaasa'.

Ever since the movie was announced, there was a lot of talk and speculation around who will be the heroine in the movie. Now, we hear that Sandalwood dimple beauty Rachitha Ram will be the leading lady in Dinesh Baboo's Kasthuri Nivasa.

As we already said one other movie by the same title was a super hit in the Kannada film industry during early seventies in which Dr Rajkumar was in the lead role. Even though the title itself has sparked talks about the similarities between the two.movies, we hear that the story and screenplay for the ensuing movie is written by the director himself and will have a different story.

Since the name Kasturi is special in this story, the title was locked for the upcoming movie according to sources. Dinesh Baboo says that this story is based on incidents in his life and adds that this movie will have some thriller and horror elements.

Though this director has directed about 44 kannada movies, 2 Telugu movies, 2 Malayalam movies and one Tamil movie, he said that he treats this venture as his first one. He opines that one should have such attitude and commitment towards all the new ventures.

The team recently released the poster of this movie and the makers are planning to start the shooting of Kasthuri Nivasa on 25 September this year. The locations are yet to be decided but the team is planning to release the movie on OTT. The movie which will be bankrolled by Ravish R C and Ruben Raj will have only one song. The camera work and Music will be done by PKH Das, and Gumineni Vijay respectively and as always kannada viewers can expect some stuff from the movie considering the director's credentials.