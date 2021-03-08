Dwarkish Sells House To Rishab Shetty Over Debts

Old age days for Senior sandalwood actor, and producer Dwarkish is not proving to be happy. Dwarkish, who is in the evening of his life, is said to be facing severe financial crisis.

The filmmaker, who has produced about 52 movies in 52 years is in devastated after losing his house which was situated in HSR layout, Bangalore. Dwarkish, it is learnt, haa sold his favourite house at HSR layout to Sandalwood director and actor Rishab Shetty. We hear that Rishab has paid about Rs 10.5 crores for this house. Recently, the movie "Aayushmaan Bhava" which was Produced by Dwarkeesh did not bring enough revenues as a result Dwarkish's son Yogi ran into severe debts, it is being said.

Now, it is being speculated that Dwarkish had to sell this house to come out of this financial crisis. Rishab is currently making news in Kannada industry as an actor and producer.

The actor recently suffered burn injuries after the sets in which he was shooting his movie hero caught fire.