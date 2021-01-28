Jayashree Ramaiah's Diary Reveals Shocking Details Of Kannada Actor's Life

The diary of actor and former Kannada Bigg Boss contestant Jayashree Ramaiah who died by suicide recently has been found by police. It is learnt that many facts about her personal life have been compiled in the diary.

She is believed to have repented for her mistakes. "I have troubled my father-in-law Girish very much. I have made some false allegations against him and I failed to accept several suggestions made by my father-in-law and family. I said several lies about my father-in-law to the media and put him in trouble. With the intention of spoiling his name, I spoiled my own name," Jayashree has reportedly written in her diary.

She further adds that her father-in-law was never responsible for her problems. "I am responsible for my problems. He is helping me again to come out of my depression. I went into depression due to my overthinking, anger, and helplessness. I am responsible for my failures. Please forgive me," reads the entry in Jayashree's diary.

In the year 2019, Jayashree had lodged a complaint with the police against her father-in-law Girish. She had stated in the complaint that she and her mother were thrown out of the house for the sake of property and that her husband's family had exercised undue authority over her. She had also stated that her father-in-law was mentally unstable. But now the content in her diary proves that those allegations were false. Jayashree who was one of the contestants on the popular Kannada TV reality show Bigg boss 3, went into depression and was getting rehabilitated at "Sandhya Kirana rehabilitation centre. Besides, her mother was also admitted for counseling there. But Jayashree Ramaiah ended her life at the rehabilitation centre itself.