Kannada Romantic Flick Dia Rerun on Valentine's Day

Kannada movie 'Dia' was released in the year 2020. It had succeeded in winning the hearts of the audience. The movie got very good response after people hailed it as the best romantic movie.

The movie received positive response inspite of restrictions due to corona curbs faced by theatres. The characters Dia, Aadi, and Rohith are still lingering in the minds of audience. Deekshith Shetty and Pruthvi Ambaar were seen in lead roles in the movie while Kushi Ravi can be seen as the lead actress. The movie was helmed by Ashok.

The movie which got released a year ago was re-released in theatres. The team managed to release Dia movie again on the occasion of Valentine's day.

Actor Pruthvi Ambaar shared the details on social media. "The movie which you recognised and made successful is getting released again. This is being released due to demand from theatre owners and audience. People who have missed watching the movie on the big screens can watch it now," stated the actor.

Fans were overwhelmed by the announcement. The exhibition of this movie had to be stopped in the middle due to coronavirus lockdown. Later, the movie was released on OTT where it saw phenomenal success. The movie was also well received by people of other languages.

Currently this movie is being remade in Hindi. In Hindi remake Pruthvi Ambaar himself will be seen in the lead role. But the team has not revealed the names of other artists.