Karnataka CM Wants To Watch Darshan's Roberrt

Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa has evinced interest in watching Sandalwood actor Darshan starrer "Roberrt". This was revealed by the Karnataka Chief Minister himself when Darshan took charge as the ambassador for the Agricultural department at Vidhana Soudha recently. The chief minister who was speaking on this occasion said "Roberrt will be released on March 11. You are all waiting for the release of this movie. I will also watch and enjoy the movie."



Yeddyurappa who usually keeps himself at a distance from movies is an introvert when it comes to such entertainment aspect. He seldom flashes any smile on his face as he is always immersed in doing work for his state. But we hear that now-a-days he watches a few daily soaps on TV.



The CM has said that he would definitely watch Darshan's "Roberrt". Yeddyurappa occasionally watches movies. He was invited for the premiere show of "Seetha Rama Kalyana" in which former Chief Minister Kumara Swamy's son Nikhil Kumara Swamy had acted. Many leaders of BJP and Congress had attended this show.



But Yeddyurappa did not turn up. Meanwhile, the chief minister has showered praises on Darshan during his speech at Vidhana Soudha. "It is a matter of pridr that Darshan is still engaged in cultivation though he has reached the peak of his career in the film industry. I congratulate him for accepting the ambassador position in Agricultural department without demanding any remuneration," said the Karnataka Chief Minister.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister had urged all the parents to show "Mahabharata" serial to their children after he watched the serial at home during the lockdown period.