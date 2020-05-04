KGF hero's next with hotshot Kannada director?

The 2017 blockbuster Kannada movie 'Mufti' was a trendsetter and a great debut for its director Narthan. This action thriller, starring the famous Shiva Rajkumar and Sriimurali was hot property immediately upon release and it was considered for a remake in Tamil with Simbu and Gautham in the lead roles.

After the first schedule, differences cropped up between the producer Gnanavel Raja and the hero and hence the flick was kept in abeyance. With the coronavirus scare halting film activities across the world, the director seems sceptical whether the project would be revived once things return to normalcy.

With KGF 2 nearing completion and its hero Yash a very well-known name across India, the director seems to have decided to prioritise his next venture with him. After all, Simbu to has been having a downward phase and his reportedly wayward ways with the film banners back in Chennai have not endeared him to many new production outfits.

In the fickle-natured film industry, it is only the winning horse which has backers.