Love Mocktail actor Rachana lands lead role in Tribble Riding

Bengaluru: Sandalwood blockbuster Love Mocktail has brought fame to its actors. Actress Rachana Inder is one of them who has become a household name across Karnataka with her role in Love Mocktail. She has landed lead role opposite 'Golden Star' Ganesh in Tribble Riding, being directed by Mahesh Gowda. Rachana Inder is currently part of the Rishab Shetty-starrer Harikathealla Giri Kathe.

The film also stars TV artiste Megha Shetty of Jothe Jotheyalli fame, who is making a debut on the silver screen with this film. Mahesh Gowda, who made his debut with Rugged, starring Vinod Prabhakar in recent times, is now back with his second film 'Tribble Riding', which is said to be a romantic comedy-drama. According to the sources, plans are afoot to rope in three female leads in the film. The names of Rachana Inder and Megha Shetty have been finalized and talks are on with the third female lead character.

The director is planning to bring on board a whole lot of comedians of Sandalwood, including Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Kuri Pratap, and also senior actors like Umesh, Dingri Nagaraj in the cast. Sai Kartheek will score the music and Jai Anand will handle the cinematography.

The film being produced by Ramgopal and Arunkumar. It was earlier planned to start the shooting by January-end, only after Ganesh completed his work on Gaalipata sequel. But COVID-19 lockdown forced the team to postpone its plans. However, Ganesh, who was busy shooting for the Gaalipata sequel with Yogaraj Bhat, began shooting for 'Tribble Riding' from October 19. The sources claim that the team has completed the first schedule in Bengaluru, and they are currently at Mudigere, Chikkmagaluru, for the second schedule. Rachana is expected to start participating in the shoot from Friday and will continue for the next 10 days.