Out On Bail, Ragini Dwivedi Celebrates Shivaratri With Family

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi seems to be turning over a leaf now-a-days and her fans are delighted about this recent development and transformation in the actress.



The actress celebrated Shivaratri festival on a grand scale at her home with her close associates and family. Ragini has shared photos of this grand celebration on social media. Ragini can be seen in these photos wearing beautiful dresses and worshipping the deity.

Ragini has conveyed her festive greetings to all besides sharing her pooja photos. These photos are doing the rounds on social media and gone viral. The actor had missed several festivals for about 4 months as she was imprisoned as per court orders in connection with a drugs case.

Ragini had celebrated those festivals within the jail itself and now for the first time after she got released she has celebrated with her family. It may be recalled that Ragini visited many temples with her family after her release from the jail. She even performed special rituals at home. The actor who is now active on Social media has now opened her own YouTube channel.

Coming to her movies Ragini Dwivedi has signed her first movie titled "Karva 3" after she got released from the jail. This movie is bankrolled by Krishna Chaitanya.