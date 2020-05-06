Puneeth Rajkumar's First OTT Production Titled French Biryani

You all know that Puneeth Rajkumar has a production house PRK productions. The banner has already bankrolled two projects Kavaludari and Mayabazar. Now, we hear that we the production house is ready with its next venture and it is all set to roll. But this is not a big-screen movie.

The production's next venture is titled French Biryani and will be streamed live on OTT.

The production is directed by famous sandalwood filmmaker Nagabharana's son Pannaga Bharana. The project is said to be a laugh riot and promises to be a breeze. French Biryani star Danish Sait, who plays an auto driver from Shivajinagar and Sal Yusuf who plays a French expat. The other members of the cast include Sindhu Srinivasamurthy, Disha Madan and Nagabhushan in key roles. Avinash Belakala has penned the script which is based on the director's real-life experience, it is learnt. Vasuki Viabhav has scored the music in French Biryani. The crew is happy with the director's choice of title and feel that this is going to be a hit.

French Biryani is now in the final stages of production and currently, we hear the makers are in discussion with online streaming platforms. If all goes well, the movie will have a digital release by June. This news was share by director Pannaga Bharana himself.

It remains to be seen how much the digital rights will fetch for the makers of Pannaga Bharana's French Biryani bankrolled by Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK Productions.