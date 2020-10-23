Radhika Kumaraswamy's Damayanthi Re-released In Theatres

Sandalwood actress Radhika Kumara Swamy starrer "Damayanthi" which got released last year had earned appreciation from kannada fans.



As the theatres were forced to close down due to Covid virus for several months, most of the people could not watch the movie.



Now, the Karnataka government has relaxed the norms and theatres are permitted to open. In view of Dasara festival, fans are said to have been pressurising the makers to re-release "Damayanthi" and as a result the movie was re-released on October 23.



Sandalwood producer and director Navarasan revealed this news after yielding to pressure from the fans. The movie which was bankrolled under the banner "Shri Lakshmi Vrishadri Productions" has Radhika Kumara Swamy, Sadhu Kokila, Bhajarangi', Loki, Tabala Nani, and Maja talkies Pavan in the star cast.

