Rishi back with experimental black comedy

Bengaluru: Sandalwood actor Rishi who has gained popularity with movies like Kavaludaari and Operation Alamelamma among Kannada audience is now back with a new film titled "Nodi Swamy Ivanu Irode Heege", a black comedy. The film is being directed by debutant Islahuddin NS. The bilingual will simultaneously be dubbed and released as Vaddura Sodaraa in Telugu. This will be the first outing for the actor in Tollywood. The makers, who are coming up with a motion poster on Wedensday, have tweaked the title of Shankar Nag's popular directorial "Nodi Swamy Navirodu Heege". They have completed the shooting and finalized the title. The actor said that he will appear to be smiling in the first-look poster, but there's a lot of pain behind those smiles. "For me it is an experimental film which offers plenty of entertainment to the audience. The title suggests the mental status of the hero as well as the theme of the film. The story is about a youngster who has lost his lover and wants to end his life. The adventures he goes through become comical in nature. This is a content driven film which will surely entertain the audience in all possible ways." According to reports, debut director Islahuddin has done a masters in filmmaking in England, and is also a journalist and an ad filmmaker. The film is presented by Swecha Creations and produced by Amrej Suryavanshi under StarFab Productions banner in Kannada and Telugu which was previously associated with Rishi's blockbuster film "Operation Alamelamma". "Nodi Swamy Ivanu Irode Heege" is currently in the last stage of post production, and the team is working on bringing out the first copy. The film has Dhanya Balakrishna paired opposite Rishi. The duo is teaming up for the second time after "Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakasha". The film also comprises Greeshma Sridhar, Nagabhushana, Mahadev Prasad, Bhavani Prakash, and Apoorva S Bharadwaj.

Three DoPs -- Vishnu Prasad P, Dilip Kumar MS and Madhu Sugata-- are handling the camera work. The film also marks the debut of music director Prasanna Sivaraman. Apart from "Nodi Swamy Ivanu Irode Heege", the actor is also excited about the resumption of the shooting of the film 'Ramana Avatara'. Written and directed by Vikas and Vinay Pampapathi and produced by Amrej Suryanvanshi, 'Ramana Avatara' is a comic caper whose principal cast comprises Rishi, Pranitha Subhash, Danish Sait, Raj B. Shetty, and Shubra Aiyappa. Later, Rishi will also play an important role in the upcoming anthology that features filmmakers Jayathirtha, Pawan Kumar, Yogaraj Bhat, KM Chaitanya, and Shashank. Rishi will be primarily directed by the 'Bell Bottom' maker Jayathirtha and will play the part of a police officer.