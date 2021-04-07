Sandalwood Mourns Prathima Devi's Demise

Senior Sandalwood actress Prathima Devi, who served the Kannada film industry for more than forty years, passed away in her sleep in Mysore. She was 88. The actor was suffering from age related issues, it is learnt.



Prathima Devi had worked in more than sixty movies and was dubbed as the most beautiful actress of yesteryears. Her entire family is dedicated to the service of Kannada film industry. Her husband Shankar Singh was the founder of their production house "Mahathma Pictures" which has given several hit movies to the industry. Now, her children Rajendra Singh Baboo and Vijayalakahmi Singh and grandson Aaditya have continued the legacy. Chief minister of Karnataka Sri Yediyurappa has condoled the death of the senior actor.

"We have lost a most talented artist. Let her soul rest in peace. I pray God to give her family and her fans strength to bear the loss," thus stated the Chief Minister in his condolence message.

Forest, Kannada and cultural minister Arvind Limbavali has also expressed his grief over the demise of the actress. "With the loss of Prathima Devi, we have lost a link to the old generation," rued the minister.

The movie "Jagan Mohini" which was released in 1951, in which Prathima Devi was seen was the first ever Kannada movie to complete hundred days runs which is a record in itself. Prathima Devi was also seen in several award winning and super hit movies in Kannada.

Prathima Devi's demise has created a huge vacuum in the Kannada film industry. Celebrities have poured in their grief on social media.