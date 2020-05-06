What Next For Puneeth Rajkumar After James?

Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar is one of the busiest actors in the industry. With his back to back shooting schedules. We all know that he's also one of the most preferred Kannada faces for brands. So Puneeth aka Appu is busy juggling brand endorsement deals, TV shows and also movies. He hosts the famous game show Kannadadha Kotyaadhipathi, the Kannada version of the Hindi hit show Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Puneeth will be next seen in James. The movie is directed by Chethan Kumar. The music is scored by Charan Raj. The film is an action flick. The latest we hear is that the actor was approached by director D Sathya Prakash whose last ventures were Rama Rama Re and Ondalla Eradalla.

We hear that the movie will have all the commercial elements like comedy, action and as per the buzz the Kananda Power Star is said to have given his nod to the movie and will soon start shooting for the movie after the lockdown ends. So, if all goes well Puneeth will be seen in Sathya Prakash movie.