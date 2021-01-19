Will Tamannaah Attend Love Mocktail Couple's Wedding?

Love Mocktail actors Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj are busy distributing their marriage invitation cards.

Recently, the duo visited the sets of Telugu remake of the film Love Mocktail and met milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia and lead actor Sathya to invite them for their marriage. Naga Shekar is helming the Telugu version of 'Love Mocktail'. The Production work of the movie is progressing at a brisk pace. The movie is likely to release during the middle of this year.

The duo are all set to tie the knot on Valentine's Day. Milana took to her social media to share the images of her meeting the Tollywood crew of Love Mocktail. The movie is titled Gurthunda Seethakalam in Telugu. In her message, Milana called Tamanaah sweet.

Love Mocktail was Darling Krishna's directorial debut. The story was said to be inspired from his own life events. The film became a superhit in Kannada for its dialogues, cinematography, actors and simple plot. The team is now gearing up for the sequel of Love Mocktail.

A song from the movie is expected to be released on Valentine's Day as a congratulatory wish to the reel life couple who are getting married on the same day.

It now remains to be seen if Tamannaah attends the wedding of the love mocktail couple Milana Nagaraj and Darling Krishna.