Yash Draws Wrath Of Farmers Over Land Issue

Sandalwood Rocking star Yash has drawn the wrath of Karnataka's farmers Union. The working president of farmers Union Annajappa has lodged a complaint with the deputy commissioner against KGF actor Yash in connection with the clashes that took place between the parents of Yash and the village locals over a land dispute.



Yash had purchased a land near Thimmalapur village of dudda Hobli in Haasan district. Villagers there are wondering how can Yash who speaks so high about farmers agree to encroaching land to make a road to save his property. They have also lodged a complaint at the police station against the Yash family.

The farmers allege that Yash has blocked the road which is being used by farmers by building a compound across the road. "They have not obliged to vacate in spite of our requests. They had sent some goondas to attack the villagers," stated Annajappa requesting the authorities concerned to provide protection to them.

Meanwhile, Yash is busy with the post-production works of his upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2. The film, helmed by Prashanth Neel, is one of the most awaited movies of the year and stars Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The film is produced by Hombale Films, the same production house that's bankrolling Tollywood rebel star Prabhas's Salaar. This film too will be directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel.