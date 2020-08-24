Yash, Radhika Have Good News To Share

Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash is one of the most active actors among Kannada actors. Both he and his actress wife Radhika Pandit are often seen sharing updates about movies or kids on social media.

Even though Yash shares a lot of stuff on social media, it is Radhika Pandit who is ahead of him when it comes to staying online. She often shares everything related to her kids on her Instagram. Be it festivals, a family event or the couple's anniversary, Radhika is the first to post and share her joy with fans.

So it didn't come as a surprise when Radhika posted that she was soon going to answer the oft asked question by fans and she was ready to give the good news soon. Now, the duo has two kids—one daughter and another son. So by good news, don't jump the gun and assume the couple is going to welcome another member to their family.

Ever since their younger one was born, fans and the media have been after the couple to announce the name of their little one. While Yash and Radhika have named their elder one Aira, the son is yet to get a name and often gets referred to as Jr Yash. Now, we hear that the time has come to reveal the big news. It might happen anytime soon, so stay tuned.

Meanwhile, Yash will resume shooting for his next titled KGF Chapter 2. The moivie is directed by Prashant Neel and stars Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, Tollywood actor Rao Ramesh, senior Kannada actor Anantnag and lead actress Srinidhi Shetty among others. The movie was to hit theatres on October 23 as per original schedule. But now the unit may have to wait for Sanjay Dutt recently diagnosed with cancer before they wrap up the shooting.