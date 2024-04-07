Live
Just In
Sanjana Sanghi embraces nature’s tranquility
As the world commemorated World Health Day, actress Sanjana Sanghi took a moment to appreciate the restorative power of nature for both mental and physical well-being.
The 'Kadak Singh' star, Sanjana, shared sun-drenched snapshots on Instagram, adorned in a sky blue satin co-ord set, immersed in the serene beauty of a garden alongside a furry companion. Basking in the sun's warmth amidst vibrant blossoms, Sanjana exuded natural charm in the candid captures.
Accompanying the picturesque post was a caption echoing sentiments of gratitude towards nature's therapeutic essence. Sanjana expressed, "Life in technicolor. This #WorldHealthDay and everyday, can there be any greater gift than that of tranquil nature for our health, both mental & physical? I don't quite believe so. And I know Japan's all about the cherry blossoms, but our desi blossoming beauties are right up there."
Renowned for her notable performances in films like 'Dil Bechara', 'Rashtra Kavach Om', and 'DhakDhak', Sanjana's advocacy for embracing nature's tranquility reflects a holistic approach to health and wellness.
As the world navigates through challenging times, Sanjana Sanghi's message serves as a gentle reminder of the therapeutic benefits of connecting with the natural world, fostering a sense of harmony and rejuvenation for mind, body, and spirit.