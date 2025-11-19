‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’ team celebrates film’s success

Santhana Prapthirasthu, starring Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary, is enjoying an impressive run across both Telugu states, driven by exceptional word-of-mouth and strong family turnout. Produced by Madhura Entertainment and Nirvi Arts, and directed by Sanjeev Reddy, the film has emerged as a surprise hit, prompting the team to host a success meet in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, the film’s writers Kalyan Raghav and Shaik Dawood G thanked audiences for embracing the entertainer, calling it a laughter-filled family watch. Music director Ajay Arasada expressed joy over the warm reception to the film’s music.

Director Sanjeev Reddy credited the cast and crew for their dedication, highlighting Vikranth’s physical transformation and Chandini’s impactful performance. He also acknowledged the audience’s constructive feedback and praised supporting actor Chaitanya Mamagaru, whose role has become a standout.

Producers Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Nirvi Hariprasad Reddy celebrated the film’s success, estimating collections could reach ₹6.5 crore by Sunday—an impressive figure for a small-budget film. They lauded the entire team and noted the film’s strong appeal among families.

Chandini Chowdary and Vikranth shared their gratitude, with both expressing how deeply the audience’s appreciation meant to them. Senior journalists also praised the film for blending entertainment with a meaningful message, cementing Santhana Prapthirasthu as a wholesome crowd-pleaser.