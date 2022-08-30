Satya Dev Drops A New Poster Of Gurthunda Seetakalam And Locks The Release Date

Tollywood's young actor Satya Dev is in the best phase of his career… Along with essaying the lead roles, he is also being part of multi-starrers of other ace actor movie. He bagged a crucial role in Chiranjeevi's Godfather movie and also announced his new movie Krishnamma a few days ago. Off late, he shared a new poster of his upcoming movie Gurthunda Seetakalam and locked the release date of this love story!

Satya Dev shared the new poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Sharing the poster, he also wrote, "September 23rd 2022 #gurthundaseethakaalam @tamannaahspeaks @nagshekar @akash_megha #kavya".

In the poster, he is seen hugging the lead actress Tamannah Bhatia with much love! The movie will hit the theatres on 23rd September, 2022…

Going with the details of this movie, it is directed by Nagasekhar and is produced by Bhavana Ravi, Nagasekhar and Ramarao Chintapalli under the Nagashekar Movies, Manikanta Entertainments and Sri Vedaakshara Movies banners. It has an ensemble cast of Megha Akash as Divya, Kavya Shetty as Ammu and Suhasini Maniratnam along with the lead actors.

Gurthunda Seetakalam movie is the official remake of 2020 Kannada film Love Mocktail and the plot deals with a middle-aged software employee who faces several heartbreaks and is in search of pure love!

Speaking about the other projects of Satya Dev, he will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu, Godfather, Full Bottle and Krishnamma movies.

Godfather movie is the remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. Chiru will essay the politician role while Nayanthara will be seen as his sister. Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in this movie. Godfather movie is produced by Konidela Production Company in association with Super Good Films. Ace music director SS Thaman is scoring the tunes for this movie. Ace director Mohan Raja is helming this movie and he is is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades with this movie and is confident of turning this remake of the Lucifer movie into a blockbuster one. It is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners.

Krishnamma movie is being directed by VV Gopalakrishna and is produced by Krishna Kommalapati under the Arunachala Creations banner. It is bring presented by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva and has music by young and talented music director Kaala Bhairava. The action drama is wrapped up and the movie is in the post-production stage.

Coming to Ram Setu, this film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar under Cape Of Good Films and Abundant Media banners. Well, the shooting was also kick-started on Diwali festival and the movie will hit the big screens on the same festival day! Ram Setu will hit the screens in this October, 2022 and the exact release date will be finalised just before the release of the movie!