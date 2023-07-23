Second single from ‘Rules Ranjann’ is a sizzling, sensual melody

Kiran Abbavaram, who is popular with films like “Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru,” “SR Kalyana Mandapam,” “Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha,” will be seen in a fun avatar in his next release “Rules Ranjann.” “DJ Tillu” girl Neha Sshetty plays the female lead in the project, written and directed by Rathinam Krishna, the brain behind acclaimed films “Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu,” “Oxygen.”

“Rules Ranjann,” produced by Divyang Lavania, Murali Krishnaa Vemuri under Star Light Entertainment, is a full-on entertainer that’ll appeal to the tastes of all audiences. After the terrific responses to the promos, posters and the first single “Naalo Nene Lenu,” the makers unveiled the much-awaited second single, “Sammohanuda.” Amrish composes the music for the film.

Shreya Ghoshal has sung the second single, Sammohanuda, which has lyrics by Rambabu Gosala and Rathinam Krishna. Sirish has choreographed the number. The number unfolds through a woman’s perspective, where the female lead expresses her desire for the man of her dreams, focusing on the intimate moments between a young couple.

The sizzling on-screen chemistry between Kiran Abbavaram and Neha is one of the major highlights of the number which has an innate sensual appeal, with the tasteful lyrics and equally impressive choreography.

Neha Sshetty is expressive and oozes oomph in a glamorous avatar in the beautifully composed number, bolstered by Shreya Ghoshal’s appealing rendition. The attractive costumes, the innovative lighting and its technical finesse enhance its impact.

“Rules Ranjann” has wrapped its shoot and the post-production formalities are progressing at a brisk pace. The film is slated to release in August.