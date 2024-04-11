‘Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame’set to hit screens on April 26

The much-anticipated film, 'Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame,' has been making waves with its intriguing title and captivating first look posters. Starring Suman Tej and Garima Chauhan in the lead roles, the film is being produced by RachalaYugandhar under the esteemed banner of Dream Gate Productions. Directed by Satish Paramaveda, the movie promises to deliver an action-packed family entertainer that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

The makers of 'Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame' have announced the film's release date, setting the stage for a theatrical release on April 26th. With the summer season upon us, the film aims to provide a refreshing cinematic experience, perfectly timed to coincide with the holiday season. The release date poster exudes vibrancy, showcasing the sparkling chemistry between the lead pair and hinting at the excitement in store for viewers.

Producer RachalaYugandhar is sparing no expense in bringing this project to life, ensuring that audiences are treated to a visual spectacle of epic proportions. With post-production nearing completion, the anticipation for 'Seetha KalyanaVaibhogame' continues to soar.

In addition to the dynamic lead pair, the film boasts a stellar supporting cast, including GaganVihari as the antagonist, along with seasoned actors Nagineedu, Shivaji Raja, Prabhavathi, and Venky Monkey in pivotal roles.

Adding further depth to the film's narrative is the soul-stirring music composed by Charan Arjun, while Parusuram's cinematography captures the essence of each moment with precision. D.VenkataPrabhu's editing ensures a seamless flow of events, while Dragon Prakash's expertise as the fight master promises adrenaline-pumping action sequences. Choreographers Bhanu Master and Polaki Vijay add their magic touch to the dance sequences, enhancing the overall cinematic experience.

As the excitement builds for 'Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame,' fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness this enthralling tale unfold on the big screen. With its stellar cast, gripping storyline, and impressive technical team, the film is primed to captivate audiences and emerge as a blockbuster hit in the realm of Telugu cinema.







