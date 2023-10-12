Shivarajkumar urges fans to support team India Vs Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup 2023

Bengaluru: The India versus Pakistan cricket rivalry is a sentiment that resonates with every cricket enthusiast in the country. For all viewers tuning in to Star Sports 1 Kannada, celebrated Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, affectionately known as 'Shivanna,' will grace the stage of Star Sports Kannada 'Cricket Live' show to build the excitement and anticipation leading up to the epic India vs. Pakistan encounter at the World Cup. Catch all the action on 14th October, 2023, Live and Exclusive on Star Sports Kannada from 12.30 pm onwards.



Shivanna's presence on the show is a testament to his staunch support for Team India, and he will also take the opportunity to promote his upcoming film, 'Ghost', set to hit theatres on the 19th October 2023. This Kannada-language heist action thriller boasts a star-studded cast, featuring Shiva Rajkumar, Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois. The film's plot revolves around a gangster and his team embarking on a daring mission to hijack a prison in their relentless pursuit of justice. The film is directed by Srini and presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and Sandesh Nagaraj (Ex MLC). Ghost is Produced by Popular Entertainment Network (PEN) and Sandesh N is all set to release in cinemas on 19th October in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan match, Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar said, “The fervor of this Greatest Rivalry coupled with the passion for cricket in India is truly special. Being part of Star Sports Kannada for this Greatest Rivalry adds an extra layer of joy and excitement. Eagerly anticipating the stellar performances of our very own KL Rahul and cricket heroes like Kohli, Sharma, and Bumrah. Best of luck to Team India – Karnataka, let the cheers echo loudly for Team India during the Greatest Rivalry.”

Shivanna rallies all fans in Karnataka to watch Star Sports Kannada feed to gather with their families and friends during the epic India versus Pakistan clash, encouraging fearless support for Team India.