Live
- ‘Sharathulu Varthisthai’ trailer connects to every middle-class person
- ‘Premalu’ trailer: Hilarious
- ‘Bhimaa’pre-release event sets the stage for a grand release
- Utilise the Integrated Veg and non veg market.public urge the government
- Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Takes Surprise Ride, Engages with Passengers on RTC Bus Journey
- Shraddha Das mesmerizes in vibrant Orange saree
- Nani’s ‘Saripoda Sanivaaram’slated for August 29 release
- 50 people join in YSRCP in GVMC ward 21 in presence of MVV Satyanarayana
- MVV Satyanarayana asks cadre to support YSRCP and make Jagan CM again
- Eluru Jana Sena leader Appalanaidu pacifies cadre
Just In
Shraddha Das mesmerizes in vibrant Orange saree
Highlights
Actress Shraddha Das has once again dazzled fans with her impeccable fashion sense, this time donning a vibrant orange saree that set social media ablaze.
Actress Shraddha Das has once again dazzled fans with her impeccable fashion sense, this time donning a vibrant orange saree that set social media ablaze.
The exquisite drape, featuring a plunging neckline, is complemented by elegant gold jewelry, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall look. With her hair flowing freely, Shraddha effortlessly exudes a sense of both elegance and boldness.
Known for her versatility and ability to carry off various styles with confidence and grace, Shraddha Das continues to captivate her audience with her captivating fashion choices. This latest appearance showcases her flair for blending traditional attire with modern aesthetics, leaving fans in awe of her beauty and fashion sensibility.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS