Shreya Ghoshal celebrates 25 years in music industry

Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal marked a significant milestone in her career as she celebrated 25 years in the music industry during the IIFA 2025 event. Interestingly, as IIFA commemorated its 25th anniversary, Shreya realized that her journey in the music world has also spanned nearly the same time.

Speaking about the moment, Shreya expressed her joy, stating, “With IIFA celebrating its silver jubilee, it’s almost 25 years of my career as well. It feels surreal to be here on such a special occasion. Performing in Rajasthan and being a part of these celebrations is truly an honor. There are also nominations, so my happiness is on cloud nine right now.”

While enjoying professional highs, Shreya also addressed a concerning issue regarding her X (formerly Twitter) account. She revealed that her account was hacked on February 13th, and despite numerous attempts to regain control, she has received no resolution from the X team. Taking to Instagram, she alerted her fans, “Please do not click on any link or believe any message from my X account as they are all spam. I will personally update through a video if the account is recovered.”

Additionally, Shreya Ghoshal recently lent her voice in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Anti-Obesity campaign. Through an Instagram video, she encouraged people to make healthier lifestyle choices, reduce oil and sugar intake, and promote nutritious food for children. She emphasized, “Health is the greatest wealth, and making small changes at home can create a huge impact.”

With her illustrious career continuing to inspire millions, Shreya Ghoshal remains a force to reckon with in the music industry.