Shriya Saran slays in purple

Shriya Saran is once again proving why she remains a timeless fashion icon. The actress recently turned up the heat in a striking purple shoulder-drop blazer paired with matching pants, setting the internet abuzz.

Exuding confidence and poise, she completed her look with a sleek ponytail and statement golden earrings, adding the perfect touch of glamour. Flaunting her bold and charismatic aura, Shriya posed effortlessly, leaving fans mesmerized by her impeccable sartorial choices.

Beyond fashion, Shriya is also making headlines on the professional front. The actress is all set to shake a leg in a special song for an upcoming retro movie alongside Tamil superstar Suriya. With her style and career moves in sync, Shriya continues to captivate audiences both on and off the screen.