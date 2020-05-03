Shriya Saran to raise funds for Covid-19 cause

Barcelona-based Shriya Saran, who is living a charmed married life, still keeps in touch with Indian film industry through social media platforms. The 37-year-old actress had a share of mega projects in both Tamil and Telugu, having acted with the Superstar in ' Sivaji' (2007) and many other young and middle-aged heroes of the industries all through the last decade. Currently, she has four projects under various stages of production in Tamil and Hindi. In all, she has nearly 75 films over 18 years as her career highlights including guest appearances.

In her recent Instagram post, Shriya has offered to raise funds for combating the coronavirus lockdown impact on the film workers. She has intimated the followers that she has joined hands with two civil society outfits in Chennai for the same. Her offer is that anyone who contributes Rs 200 for the cause can be eligible to participate in her on a live session on a lucky draw basis.

Having retained a multi-layered contact with the tinsel world after her marriage two years ago, Shriya surely knows how to keep herself in the limelight positively and maintain her status as a caring and giving artiste of southern cinema.