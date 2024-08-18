Shriya Saran’s sun-kissed skin, radiant smile

Actress Shriya Saran, known for her impeccable style, is turning heads with her latest sun-soaked photos from the Maldives. The actress is currently on a tropical getaway to celebrate her daughter Radha's birthday, and her vacation snapshots are giving major travel envy.

In the pictures, Shriya dazzles in a shimmering golden bikini, draped with a sheer throw, as she poses elegantly on the pristine beach. Her sun-kissed skin and radiant smile add to the allure, making her look absolutely stunning.

The actress appears to be in high spirits, enjoying quality time with her daughter in the picturesque paradise. Shriya's glamorous beach look, combined with the joy of celebrating Radha's birthday, showcases her as a true style icon who knows how to make the most of a special occasion.