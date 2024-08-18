Live
- MUDA case: BJP to stage protest to seek Siddaramaiah’s resignation
- Breaking Glass Ceilings: Women in Leadership in Corporate India
- Jodhpur markets bustle as shoppers make beeline ahead of Raksha Bandhan
- 'Have three options before me', Champai Soren breaks silence amid buzz of switch
- 63rd Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys tournament to commence on Monday
- Necessary to stop forces who keep political interests above national interest: VP Dhankhar
- 'Lost trust in Mamata Banerjee’, says RG Kar victim’s father
- MotoGP: Pecco Bagnaia wins Austrian GP, reclaims sole lead in championship
- TN CM wilfully neglected Centre’s contribution in SIPCOT housing facility: BJP
- World Meetei Council seeks PM Modi's 'urgent intervention' to restore peace in Manipur
Just In
Shriya Saran’s sun-kissed skin, radiant smile
Actress Shriya Saran, known for her impeccable style, is turning heads with her latest sun-soaked photos from the Maldives.
Actress Shriya Saran, known for her impeccable style, is turning heads with her latest sun-soaked photos from the Maldives. The actress is currently on a tropical getaway to celebrate her daughter Radha's birthday, and her vacation snapshots are giving major travel envy.
In the pictures, Shriya dazzles in a shimmering golden bikini, draped with a sheer throw, as she poses elegantly on the pristine beach. Her sun-kissed skin and radiant smile add to the allure, making her look absolutely stunning.
The actress appears to be in high spirits, enjoying quality time with her daughter in the picturesque paradise. Shriya's glamorous beach look, combined with the joy of celebrating Radha's birthday, showcases her as a true style icon who knows how to make the most of a special occasion.