Siddharth Malhotra And Kiara Ali Advani Are Now Officially Married

Bollywood's lovely couple Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Ali Advani are now officially husband and wife… They tied a knot the few minutes ago at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer in the presence of their close family members and industry friends. Even Kiara's BFF Isha Ambani also made her presence along with her husband Anand Piramal and brother Akash Ambani and Shloka. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and a few other B-Town celebs attended the wedding.

Bollywood's ace photographers Viral Bhayani and Manav Manglani shared a few videos and pics from the venue and confirmed the wedding is done…

Through this video, it is confirmed that Siddharth and Kiara's wedding is done…

In this video, one of them is seen saying that the bride and groom wore Manish Malhotra's designer outfits…

Well, as the bride and groom requested the guests not to take any pics or post them on social media, their fans are awaiting for the official wedding images…

Congrats Siddharth and Kiara Ali Advani…