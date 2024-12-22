Sitara Ghattamaneni Lights Up Times Square for PMJ Jewels' New Year Campaign

PMJ Jewels, one of India’s leading luxury jewelry brands, has launched its much-anticipated "New Year, New Collection" campaign, featuring Sitara Ghattamaneni, the brand’s beloved Princess. This stunning campaign celebrates "60 Years of PMJ" while spotlighting the timeless elegance of natural diamonds.

In a proud moment for Indian heritage and artistry, visuals of Sitara draped in a traditional half-saree and adorned with PMJ’s exquisite diamond creations were showcased at New York’s iconic Times Square. The grandeur of the display reflects PMJ Jewels’ commitment to blending traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics, creating a universal appeal for their jewelry.

Sitara, the daughter of superstar Mahesh Babu, effortlessly embodies the grace and sophistication that PMJ Jewels stands for. Her poised presence and radiant charm have captivated audiences both in India and abroad, making her the perfect choice to represent the brand’s legacy.

The campaign’s visuals have gone viral on social media, with hashtags like #PMJSitara, #60YearsofPMJ, and #PMJJewelsSitara trending widely. Fans are celebrating the moment as a testament to Indian artistry being recognized on a global stage.

This New Year, PMJ Jewels invites jewelry enthusiasts to embrace their exquisite new collection, which showcases the enduring brilliance of natural diamonds and the artistry of Indian tradition. As they commemorate 60 years of excellence, PMJ Jewels continues to inspire with their commitment to creating pieces that resonate with elegance and timeless beauty.



