SJ Suryah roped in for ‘Nani 31’
Natural Star Nani and Talented Director Vivek Athreya who delivered a cult entertainer like “Ante Sundaraniki” are coming together once again for “Nani31.”
The movie will be produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari of DVV Entertainments who delivered an Oscar movie “RRR” with their last film.
The team announced the project the other day with the release of a small announcement video that gave rise to so much of interest and curiosity about the project. The makers also hinted that they are going to try something different this time in their second outing.
Now, they started divulging the cast of the film. Priyanka Arul Mohan is announced as the female lead and now, Tamil Star Actor SJ Suryah is roped into play a crucial role in the film. SJ Suryah is known for playing crazy characters and that means Vivek Athreya is coming up something crazy for sure.One more exciting update is on the way as #Nani31 will be unchained on 23rd of this month and the Muhurtham on 24th.