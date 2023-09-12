Live
Just In
Sonam Kapoor opens up on her life’s most magical moment

Actress Sonam Kapoor opened up on the most magical moment of her life when she delivered her baby and he was in her arms. The actress opened up in detail about her pregnancy at an event in Mumbai on Monday.
Talking about the most magical moment of her life, Sonam said: "When I delivered my baby and he was in my arms, it was one of the best things I felt. There is a feeling of euphoria. I had a natural birth and it was the most amazing moment. My husband was next to me and the doctor who helped me deliver the baby was my mother's close friend. I had the people who love me around me -- my parents, my sister, my in-laws. It was just the best moment of my life. It is really life changing when you give birth to a child."
Sharing about her diet during her pregnancy, the actress said: "My doctor in London told me to eat a balanced inflammatory diet which is basically Indian Khana. So I had dal, roti, and bhaji. If you are a non vegetarian you can have chicken, fish and dahi. So I had a balanced diet, did walking and a bit of exercise. It really helped me. I had a great pregnancy as I kept it easy and simple."
On the workfront, Sonam was last seen in a crime thriller film 'Blind' directed by ShomeMakhija.The film featured her in a leading role with Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lilette Dubey in supporting roles.