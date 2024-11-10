Sonu Sood Appointed Brand Ambassador and Honorary Tourism Advisor for Thailand

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has taken on an exciting new role as the Brand Ambassador and Honorary Tourism Advisor for Thailand. Renowned for his humanitarian efforts, particularly his impactful work during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonu's appointment marks a significant step in his journey as a global ambassador for goodwill.

Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports officially issued a certificate recognizing Sonu as the country's ‘Honorary Tourism Advisor.’ In this influential role, Sonu will contribute his expertise to promoting Thailand as a premier tourist destination, specifically targeting audiences in India. His responsibilities will include advising on marketing strategies and shaping public relations efforts to attract more Indian tourists to the Southeast Asian nation.

Known for his deep connection with his fans and his ongoing charitable endeavours, Sonu’s new position further cements his status as a beloved figure both in India and abroad. His philanthropic work, especially during the pandemic, earned him widespread admiration, and now, as the face of Thailand’s tourism campaign, he will continue to inspire through his global influence.

On the professional front, Sonu is preparing for his debut directorial venture with the upcoming action-packed thriller Fateh, set for release on January 10, 2025. The film, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez, is expected to bring a gripping cybercrime narrative to the big screen, poised to rival Hollywood's best action films.



















