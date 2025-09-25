‘Soul of Jatadhara’ blends spirituality with melody

The upcoming devotional epic Jatadhara has already stirred excitement among moviegoers with its striking promotional campaign. Featuring Sudheer Babu in a never-seen-before avatar as a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva, the film also stars Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who makes a powerful entry as the queen of dark forces.

The film promises an intense face-off between divine strength and dark energy, and anticipation reached a new high with the release of its first single, Soul of Jatadhara. The track, driven by the powerful chants of “Om Namah Shivaya,” blends spirituality with soul-stirring melody. Listeners are already lauding its ability to evoke both inner calm and devotion, making it a perfect introduction to the film’s spiritual essence.

Composed and sung by Rajeev Raj, the song is being praised for its divine intensity and emotional depth. His rendition captures the grandeur of Lord Shiva’s energy while connecting deeply with the audience on a spiritual level.

Produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal and directed by Abhishek Jaiswal along with Venkat Kalyan, Jatadhara is shaping up to be more than just a film—it’s being positioned as a cinematic experience rooted in devotion and mythology. The movie is set for a grand release on November 7, hitting theatres in both Hindi and Telugu languages.