Sports dramas to hit screens in 2021

Film audiences are always fond of sports drama movies. After the films like "Bhaag Milka Bhaag", "Mary Kom" and "MS Dhoni", sports genres with real incidents and biopics on sports personalities are also creating a trend. This genre films are running in successful path even in South Indian languages. In tollywood, from the 1991 "Ashwini" to the recent "A1 Express" in 2021, the sports drama genre has always been popular with the Telugu audience irrespective of their result. This genre films always create hype in people. There are several films revolving around sports released in Telugu and got listed in successful films. These include Venkatesh's "Guru", Nani's "Jersey" and "Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu", Mahesh Babu's "Okkadu", Pawan Kalyan's "Thammudu", Ravi Teja's "Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi", Sumanth's "Golkonda High School" and others. This year, there are several films revolving around sports slated for release.



Saina

The film is based on Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal in which Parineeti Chopra is starred as Saina. The actress underwent special training to portray Saina Nehwal. The film is directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rashesh Shah. The film is scheduled to release on 26th March 2021.

Liger

Liger" is an upcoming romantic sports action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Puri Jagannadh. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the film features Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Vijay Devarakonda plays as Kick-Boxer in the film for which he transformed his body as an athlete. The film will become the debut of Ananya Panday in Tollywood and is scheduled to be theatrically released on 9 September 2021.

Maidaan

Maidaan" is an upcoming Indian Hindi language biographical sports film based on the golden era of Indian football (1952–62) and starring Ajay Devgn as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Bayview Projects LLP. The film is scheduled for worldwide release in theatres on 15 October 2021, coinciding with Dussehra weekend.

Lakshya

Lakshya" is an upcoming Telugu sports drama film written and directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi and jointly produced by Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar. Telugu hero Naga Shourya is playing the lead role in the film along with Katika Sharma. The film is based on Archery concept and it will be the first Telugu film with archery backdrop.

Ghani

Ghani" is an upcoming Indian sports drama film based on boxing. The film features Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles alongside a supporting cast including Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, and Naveen Chandra. It is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and jointly produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby.

Seetimaarr

Seetimaarr" is an upcoming Telugu sports action film directed by Sampath Nandi which stars Gopichand, Tamannaah and Digangana Suryavanshi in lead roles. The film is based on Kabaddi backdrop in which Gopichand will be seen as the coach. The teaser of the film is already getting huge response in social media platforms. The film which is scheduled to release on 2 April 2021 is directed by Sampath Nandi.

Jersey

Jersey" is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language sports drama film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, a remake of his 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same title. It stars Shahid Kapoor as a cricketer portrayed by Nani in the original version, besides Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur and an ensemble cast. The film is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

83

"83" is an upcoming Indian sports drama film directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film stars Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri. The film is based on the Indian team which lifted the world cup in 1983.



