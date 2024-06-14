Live
Sreeleela introduced as ‘Lady Boss’ in Nithiin’s ‘Robinhood’
The highly anticipated action and heist comedy "Robinhood," starring Nithiin and directed by Venky Kudumula, is making swift progress with its shoot. On the occasion of Sreeleela's birthday, the makers unveiled a teaser introducing her character, Neera Vasudev, also known as the Lady Boss.
In the glimpse, Sreeleela is seen arriving in a private jet, surrounded by tight security. The teaser highlights her character's arrogance, encapsulated in her sole line, "Jyothi, tsunami lo T silent undaali… Naamundunuv silent gaaundali…" (Jyothi, the T in tsunami should be silent... You should be silent in front of me). This line and her demeanor hint at a stark contrast between her character and Nithiin's role in the movie.
Venky Kudumula appears to have meticulously crafted the characters, ensuring a dynamic interplay between Nithiin and Sreeleela. The visuals in the teaser are grand, showcasing top-notch production design.
In addition to the lead pair, "Robinhood" features notable performances from Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore in significant roles. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers with Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar at the helm. The production values are lavish, with Sai Sriram handling the cinematography, GV Prakash Kumar composing the music, PrawinPudi as the editor, and Raam Kumar as the art director.
Scheduled for a Christmas release on December 20th, "Robinhood" promises to be a visual and narrative treat, combining action, comedy, and heist elements to captivate audiences.