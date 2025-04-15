Sumaya Reddy shares insights of ‘Dear Uma’

Telugu actress Sumaya Reddy is all set to make her mark with Dear Uma, releasing worldwide on April 18. Not just the lead actress, Sumaya has also taken on the roles of producer and writer, making the film a deeply personal venture. Directed by Sai Rajesh Mahadev, the film stars Prithvi Amber in the male lead role, with cinematography by Raj Thota and music composed by Radhan.

Speaking to the media as part of the film’s promotions, Sumaya shared insights into the making of Dear Uma. “The story was born out of a recurring dream I had during the COVID-19 lockdown. That haunting vision inspired me to write a story that would resonate with everyone,” she revealed.

The film explores sensitive aspects of the medical field, particularly the operations within corporate hospitals. “We are not criticizing doctors,” she clarified. “But we are showing what happens when the people between patients and doctors fail in their responsibility.”

Sumaya admitted that producing the film was far more challenging than acting. “I never imagined the budget would grow this big. But we chose a top-notch team—from cameraman Raj Thota to music director Radhan. Their contributions elevated the film.”

She also emphasized the film’s mix of realism and fiction. “Dear Uma is not just a story—it’s a social message and a solution. It’s something the audience will take home with them.” With a strong emotional core and a socially relevant narrative, Dear Uma promises to be a meaningful cinematic experience.