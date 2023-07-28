  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Suriya-Dulquer to share screen soon!

Suriya-Dulquer to share screen soon!
x
Highlights

The latest and sensational rumor that is going viral among the Kollywood film circles is that great performers Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan will appear together in a movie.

The latest and sensational rumor that is going viral among the Kollywood film circles is that great performers Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan will appear together in a movie. The buzz has taken over the internet.

For a long time, there have been rumors that Suriya will once again collaborate with Sudha Kongara, the director who delivered a masterpiece film like “SooraraiPottru” (“Aakasham Ne Haddura”). Suriya and Dulquer are now rumored to be part of this project.

While the film isn’t announced officially, the new gossip is making fans of both heroes go crazy. Suriya is currently busy with the period action drama “Kanguva.” On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan is now occupied with multiple projects.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad