Live
- 525 candidates remain in fray for 17 LS seats in Telangana
- Political Prowess on Display: Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani's nominations galvanise BJP’s poll campaign
- TN government committee identifies 42 elephant corridors in state
- Ola Cabs CEO Hemant Bakshi steps down, firm announces job cuts
- IPL 2024: Kuldeep Yadav's 35 not out propels Delhi to 153/9 against Kolkata
- BJP leader Sambit Patra files nomination for Puri Lok Sabha seat
- Rajiv Pratap Rudy accuses Lalu Prasad of 'killing' developmental schemes in Saran
- Quick action by Telangana Cyber Security Bureau saves citizen's Rs 1 crore
- Types of food diabetics should avoid
- Celebrating National Honesty Day: 20 Quotes to Inspire Integrity
Just In
Theft in Sirsawada village of Tadur mandal
Highlights
The theft took place in Sirsawada village of Tadur mandal of Nagar Kurnool district.
Nagarkurnool : The theft took place in Sirsawada village of Tadur mandal of Nagar Kurnool district. The victim complained to the police that four tolas of gold, 20 tolas of silver and 60,000 cash had been stolen from the house of a person named Bolagam Krishnaiah. Clues team personnel collected the evidence after receiving the information. Taduru SI Mahesh said that a case has been registered and investigation is being conducted.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS