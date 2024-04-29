Theft in Sirsawada village of Tadur mandal

Nagarkurnool : The theft took place in Sirsawada village of Tadur mandal of Nagar Kurnool district. The victim complained to the police that four tolas of gold, 20 tolas of silver and 60,000 cash had been stolen from the house of a person named Bolagam Krishnaiah. Clues team personnel collected the evidence after receiving the information. Taduru SI Mahesh said that a case has been registered and investigation is being conducted.