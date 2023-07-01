Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ team to collaborate once again for another film!

Suriya is now working on “Kanguva,” which is his biggest project till date. The movie is being directed by Siruthai Siva, who mostly collaborated with Ajith in his career. Currently, “Kanguva” is in the production stage. Disha Patani is the female lead.



The word is that the actor is again planning to collaborate with Siruthai Siva. It is being heard that both the actor and director are happy with the way “Kanguva” is shaping up and hence decided to collaborate for the second time. The strong buzz is that the actor-director duo will again do a movie for Studio Green which is producing the present film.

Vamsi and Pramod of UV Creations are co-producing “Kanguva” on a massive scale. The film will have the tunes of Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad. Kanguva deals with past life concept, and the movie will also be out in 3D format. The makers are planning for an early 2024 release.